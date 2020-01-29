Thursday, January 30, 2020: Words that stun Sen. Collins, Vote no on Question 1, President Trump should resign

• January 29, 2020 11:41 am

Words that stun Sen. Collins

I’ve read in several news outlets that Sen. Susan Collins was “stunned” by comments made by Rep. Jerry Nadler during the impeachment proceedings. She apparently feels parts of the language Nadler used to describe the behavior of some senators was out of line with the decorum normally expected. Collins explained she feels rules were broken by Nadler, whose comments, in her opinion, impugned the character of Senate members. According to Collins, were it a more typical day in the Senate, those words might be struck from the record.

I too am stunned. In light of the horrifying and offensive words and deeds being examined regarding President Donald Trump, is it truly Nadler’s pertinent and passionate discussion Collins finds worthy of rebuke?

Rebecca Geagan

Pittsfield

Vote no on Question 1

Growing up in Hampden, I learned a lot about the importance of community. In our close-knit town we looked out for one another, and we cared about our neighbors.

It was this spirit of community and caring for others that led me to become a nurse. I get the opportunity to help people heal, and while it can be tough, I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.

As a registered nurse, I know how important it is for me to stay up to date on my vaccinations, not only to keep me safe from highly contagious diseases, but also to protect my patients. For some, just catching the flu could be a death sentence. It would be irresponsible for me to put them at risk like that.

Similarly, I know how important it is to make sure children who are medically able receive their vaccinations before they go to school. Not only does it protect them, it also protects children who may have suffered from childhood cancer or another illness that prevented them from receiving their vaccinations. These children should not have to go to school with the fear of contracting measles or another dangerous, contagious disease that could be prevented by vaccination.

Unfortunately, if Question 1 passes this March, health care workers and school children will be able to forgo needed vaccinations. That’s why this nurse says: get your vaccinations and please vote no on Question 1 on March 3 to protect our community from dangerous, preventable diseases.

Margaret Ross

Portland

President Trump should resign

I believe the president used his office and our money to attempt to coerce a foreign government into helping him in the 2020 election.

The president has repeatedly obstructed a lawful investigation into his actions by withholding critical documents and forbidding testimony of government officials with direct knowledge of his conduct.

The president, members of his administration, including his vice president, and numerous Cabinet officials appear to have lied to the American people about his actions.

The president’s legal team has likely lied before the Senate about the facts of the case.

There is now only one acceptable course of conduct for Republican senators: Go to the White House. Go as a group, or, failing that, go alone. Tell the president he must resign for the good of the nation.

His wanton destruction of the rule of law, the debasement of the presidency and the profound damage it is doing to our resilience, our cohesion, and our ability to meet our challenges must cease.

Sen. Susan Collins should stop the outrage about a single comment by a House member. Stop passing notes to the Chief Justice about deportment. This is not second grade. Ask for the president’s resignation. If the consequence is that members of her party turn on her, it’s a small price to pay to save the nation. It’s Collins’ duty to do the right thing before it’s too late.

Gail Marshall

Mount Desert