• January 29, 2020 6:27 pm

Updated: January 29, 2020 6:27 pm

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was injured in a head-on crash in Kingfield Wednesday morning.

The two-car crash happened on Main Street near Narrow Gauge Street around 8:20 a.m.

Deputies say a 36-year-old Kingfield man lost control of a Chevy Suburban on a patch of ice, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Cherylon Hayden, of Stratton, head-on.

Hayden was injured and taken to a hospital. The man was not hurt.