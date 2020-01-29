Driver in fatal Orland crash told police he drank 6 shots of vodka, court document says

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

• January 29, 2020 1:59 pm

A man who crashed his truck Tuesday in Orland, resulting in the death of a passenger, told police that he had consumed six shots of 100-proof vodka prior to getting behind the wheel.

Robert Cunningham, 48, of Orland made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in an Ellsworth courtroom and was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail. He is facing charges of manslaughter, aggravated operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, aggravated driving to endanger and criminal speeding.

Police say Cunningham was driving a Ford Ranger truck Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle crashed on Cedar Swamp Road. A passenger in the truck, Valerie Seavey, 50, of Orland was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

Cunningham appeared not to have suffered injuries in the crash.

The Orland man, who does not have a criminal record, is due to appear in court again March 19.