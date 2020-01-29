Hancock
January 29, 2020
Hancock

Driver in fatal Orland crash told police he drank 6 shots of vodka, court document says

Bill Trotter | BDN
Robert Cunningham, 48, or Orland, stands next to defense attorney Robert Van Horn during his initial appearance Wednesday in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court in Ellsworth. Cunningham is charged with manslaughter and other charges in connection with a pickup truck crash Tuesday in Orland that killed Valerie Seavey, 50.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

A man who crashed his truck Tuesday in Orland, resulting in the death of a passenger, told police that he had consumed six shots of 100-proof vodka prior to getting behind the wheel.

Robert Cunningham, 48, of Orland made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in an Ellsworth courtroom and was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail. He is facing charges of manslaughter, aggravated operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, aggravated driving to endanger and criminal speeding.

Police say Cunningham was driving a Ford Ranger truck Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle crashed on Cedar Swamp Road. A passenger in the truck, Valerie Seavey, 50, of Orland was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

Cunningham appeared not to have suffered injuries in the crash.

The Orland man, who does not have a criminal record, is due to appear in court again March 19.

 

Comments

