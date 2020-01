Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• January 29, 2020 7:22 am

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Orland.

ABC affiliate WVII reports that the crash happened on Cedar Swamp Road about 4:15 p.m.

The driver was reportedly taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth, according to the TV station.

Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified. Information about the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available.

This story will be updated.