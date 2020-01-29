Cops now need warrants for blood tests in fatal crashes, but how it will work at the scene is unclear

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

• January 29, 2020 12:00 pm

The Maine attorney general’s office has told police officers that they must obtain a warrant before blood can be drawn from a suspected impaired driver at the scene of a fatal crash, marking a change in longstanding practice for law enforcement in Maine.

The instructions came Tuesday night after the Maine Supreme Judicial Court found that a state law requiring officers to obtain a blood sample at the scenes of fatal crashes is unconstitutional.

“Effective immediately, before blood can be drawn in fatal accident cases, probable cause must be established before the draw takes place unless the motorist voluntarily consents,” Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber said in a listserv message to police officers. “Without consent, a warrant should be obtained or exigent circumstances must be carefully documented.”

Whether police officers will be able to electronically seek a warrant from their cruisers and have it returned signed by a judge after showing probable cause remained an unanswered question Wednesday morning. Because alcohol and drugs dissipate in the bloodstream over time, obtaining blood samples as close to the time of accidents as possible is important in prosecutions.

A spokeswoman for the state’s judicial branch did not immediately respond to a question about whether the court system is capable of receiving and sending warrants to police officers in the field.

Macomber said that after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Missouri v. McNeely in 2013 — on which the state supreme court based its decision — he created a warrant form that officers could fill out at the scene of a fatal crash to show there was probable cause for a warrant. Macomber said that he anticipated Maine’s law requiring that drivers in fatal crashes submit to blood tests eventually would be overturned.

Marianne Lynch, district attorney for Penobscot and Piscataquis County, on Tuesday said her advice to police officers would also be to seek a warrant for a blood sample going forward.

“The warrant requirement will undoubtedly impact investigations on these very serious cases,” she has said. “I remain confident that Maine prosecutors together with law enforcement will work to comply with the law as set down by the Law Court.”

In its decision Tuesday, Maine’s highest court found “unique circumstances” in upholding the 2018 conviction of Randall Weddle, a 57-year-old trucker who was convicted by a Knox County jury of manslaughter and driving under the influence in a 2016 crash on Route 17 in Washington that killed two people. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Weddle’s attorney, Jeremy Pratt of Camden, argued that a lower court erred in denying the suppression of the results of a roadside blood test taken without a warrant or Weddle’s consent shortly after the crash occurred.

But the court ruled Tuesday that while Weddle’s Fourth Amendment rights were in fact violated, there’s a “good faith” exception that allows for evidence obtained by illegal searches to be admissible in court.

The court’s new ruling is expected to factor into whether blood test results are suppressed in a vehicular manslaughter case pending in U.S District Court in Bangor following a crash in Acadia National Park over Labor Day weekend last year in which Praneeth Manubolu is charged in the deaths of his three passengers.

Manubolu’s attorney, Walter McKee of Augusta, has argued that the blood alcohol level of his client should be suppressed because the sample was obtained without a search warrant. Manubolu, who is a citizen of India and lives in New Jersey, is accused of driving the car under the influence of alcohol and is charged with three counts of manslaughter.

Killed in the crash, which occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 31, were Lenny Fuchs, 36, Laura Leong, 30, and Zeeshan Mohammed, 27, all of New York City.

Zachary Heiden, an attorney with the ACLU of Maine, which agreed with the state supreme court’s Tuesday decision, said that evidence other than the result of a blood test could be used to prove a driver was impaired at the time of a fatal accident.

“There is plenty of evidence in these cases that can be gathered at the scene and used at a trial,” he said. “It’s a mistake to think the Law Court’s decision makes it impossible to prosecute someone for impaired driving in a fatal accident.”