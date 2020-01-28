Maine high court upholds conviction of Tennessee trucker who caused deadly crash

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

• January 28, 2020 12:50 pm

ROCKLAND, Maine — Maine’s highest court has rejected the appeal of a Tennessee trucker who was convicted of causing a deadly crash in Washington four years ago.

Randall Weddle, 57, was found guilty by a Knox County jury in 2018 on 15 counts, including two counts of manslaughter and three counts of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In its decision issued Tuesday, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a roadside blood test administered after the crash did not violate Weddle’s constitutional rights “due to the unique circumstances of the case” and was therefore allowed to be presented at trial.

Weddle’s attorney, Jeremey Pratt, argued that the trial court erred in denying the suppression of a roadside blood test.

On March 18, 2016, Weddle was driving a tractor-trailer fully loaded with lumber when he crashed into oncoming traffic on the frequently used Route 17 in rural Knox County. Weddle struck two cars, sending one into a field where it burst into flames.

Christina Torres-York, 45, of Warren and Paul Fowles, 74, of Owls Head died in the crash.