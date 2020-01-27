Late surge lifts Bangor boys basketball team past Brewer

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

• January 27, 2020 9:47 pm

The Bangor Rams went on a game-ending 12-1 run to outlast host Brewer 54-45 in a boys basketball crossover game Monday night.

The win was the fourth straight for Class AA Bangor (11-3). Class A Brewer, which had won four straight games and six of its last seven, fell to 10-6.

Brewer took a 44-42 lead when Aaron Newcomb scored a 3-pointer off a Colby Smith assist with 3:58 left in the game.

But Bangor used its size to re-establish its advantage down the stretch, first with 6-foot-4 Henry Westrich grabbing an offensive rebound for a three-point play to give the Rams a 45-44 edge with 3:42 left.

A dribble-penetration move by Bangor guard Parker Noyes then set up another three-point play, this time by 6-8 center Sam Martin, to make it 48-44 with 2:20 left.

Newcomb made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to pull Brewer within a single possession at 48-45 with 2:12 to go, but a Martin layup off a Max Clark lob and four straight free throws by Westwich in the final minute enabled Bangor to pull away.

Westrich finished with a game-high 17 points along with five rebounds for Bangor, while Martin registered 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots and Andrew Szwez added seven points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Trevor Pearson paced Brewer with 11 points while Newcomb scored 10 and Kyle Goodrich and Dylan Huff added nine each.

Westrich and Szwez each scored seven points as Bangor moved out to a 32-23 halftime advantage.

The Rams dominated the inside play early, feeding Martin for three early baskets. Bangor went on to build a 17-4 lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter after a three-point play on a drive by Szwez and a 3-point shot by Westrich.

But Pearson answered for Brewer to end the quarter, then Martin picked up his second foul 10 seconds into the second period and sat on the Bangor bench for the rest of the half.

A drive by Westrich and a midrange jumper and a 3-pointer by Clark were part of a 9-2 run that extended Bangor’s lead to 28-13, prompting a Brewer timeout with 4:30 left in the half.

The pause worked as Brewer then scored seven straight, starting with a 3-pointer by Goodrich and followed by layups by Ryder Goodwin and Colby Smith that pulled the Witches within 28-20.

Huff paced Brewer with seven first-half points while Goodrich and Pearson each scored six.