Susan Collins says Bolton’s book strengthens case for impeachment witnesses

• January 27, 2020 11:19 am

WASHINGTON — The stakes over witness testimony at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are rising now that a draft of a book from former national security adviser John Bolton appears to undercut a key defense argument — that Trump never tied withholding of aid to Ukraine to a demand the country investigate rival Joe Biden.

Bolton writes in the forthcoming book that Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with investigations into Biden. Trump’s legal team has repeatedly insisted otherwise. On Monday, a person familiar with the case said the White House has had Bolton’s manuscript for at least a month, and has challenged his use of certain material it considers classified.

The account immediately gave Democrats new fuel in their pursuit of sworn testimony from Bolton and other witnesses, a question expected to be taken up later this week by the Republican-led Senate. The trial resumes Monday afternoon with arguments from Trump’s defense team.

Four Republicans would have to join Democrats to call any witnesses, which would extend the trial for an undetermined amount of time. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has said she is likely to support witnesses in a vote that could come likely this week and Republicans began to signal on Monday that Bolton’s revelations could change minds on that issue.

Collins said in a Monday statement Monday morning that the reports about Bolton’s book “strengthen the case for witnesses,” adding that Bolton was a topic of conversation among her colleagues in the Senate.

The Maine senator said earlier this month that she was working with a “small group of GOP senators” to ensure witnesses were called in the trial. But she added that she would only support hearing from witnesses after both the House managers and the president’s legal team, a position she reiterated on Monday.

Bolton’s account was first reported by The New York Times and was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the manuscript on the condition of anonymity to discuss the book ahead of a March release.

John Ullyot, a spokesman for the National Security Council that Bolton used to lead, said the manuscript was submitted to the council for “pre-publication review” and had been under initial review.

When the Times report went online Sunday night, the seven House Democratic managers immediately called on all senators to insist that Bolton be called as a witness and provide his notes and other relevant documents. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate’s top Democrat, issued the same call.

Trump denied the claims in a series of tweets early Monday. “I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump said in a tweet. “In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination.

If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.” Trump said people could look at transcripts of his call and statements by Ukraine President Vlodymyr Zelinskiy that there was no pressure for such investigations to get the aid. He also falsely claimed Monday morning that the Democrat-controlled House “never even asked John Bolton to testify.”

In fact, Democrats did ask Bolton to testify, but he didn’t show up for his deposition. They later declined to subpoena Bolton, as they had others, because he threatened to sue, which could lead to a prolonged court battle.

BDN writer Jessica Piper contributed to this report.