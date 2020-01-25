Police investigate shooting and stabbing in Gardiner

Police are investigating the shooting of one man and the stabbing of another early Saturday morning in Gardiner.

The injured men were found outside a home on Lincoln Avenue just after 1 a.m. The two men were taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral hospital in Augusta before being flown by Lifeflight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland for emergency surgery, state police spokesperson Stephen McCausland said.

Gardiner police were called by a neighbor after one of the injured men came to the door and asked for help. When police and rescue personnel arrived, they found both men outside the home, McCausland said.

A Maine State Police dog assisted with the tracking of the suspect, who was found about a half-mile away in the foundation of an abandoned building. He was taken into custody, and police are questioning him, McCausland said.

The identities of the three men, all of whom are in their twenties, are not being released at this time.