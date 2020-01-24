Pie, haggis and tea (Earl Grey, hot) are on the menu this weekend in Maine

On Friday in Bangor, Americana band The Ballroom Thieves play with Katie Matzell at the Bangor Arts Exchange. Metal bands Bad Move, Kingpin and Calibrating the Calamity play at Queen City Cinema Club and singer Meghan Clark is at Paddy Murphy’s. Up in Orono, jam band Zesty plays at Woodman’s. On Saturday, funk band Low Talker plays at Paddy’s, and there’s standup comedy at the Downunder Club featuring Judy Sloane and Dave Decker. On Sunday, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts.

In Belfast this weekend, not only is the United Farmer’s Market of Maine always a nice place to shop and eat at on a chilly Saturday morning (open 9 a.m.-2 p.m.), but the spacious harborside facility is also hosting a special event with the Maine Celtic Celebration. The Robert Burns Night, a celebration of all things Scottish, includes a Scotch tasting, a dinner of hearty Scottish food (including neeps and tatties, cock-a-leekie soup, sticky toffee pudding and, yes, haggis), and lots of traditional music. The fun starts at 4 p.m., and tickets are $40 in advance through the Maine Celtic Celebration website ($25 for dinner only, no Scotch).

Also this weekend on the midcoast is Rockland’s annual Pies on Parade event, with events all weekend including a Friday night gala party and auction, a scavenger hunt across Camden from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the main event, the Pie Parade, set for 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Do you love pie? I love pie. And there’s literally every kind of pie imaginable available to sample that day in 24 locations across Rockland — from classic apple and berry pies, to pancetta and ricotta pie and shepherd’s pie. Get your tickets online at the Pies on Parade website.

In movie theaters this weekend, Guy Ritchie’s new movie “The Gentleman” hits screens, as does “The Turning” a contemporary adaptation of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw” that — surprise! — has been set in Maine, rather than a remote English country house. Bong Joon-Ho’s Oscar-nominated masterpiece, “Parasite,” is also at Bangor Mall Cinemas this week. On TV, CBS All Access on Thursday premiered “Star Trek: Picard,” a new series based on objectively the best Star Trek captain, while on Netflix, there’s a new season of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” On Hulu, there’s a new season of “Shrill.” “Saturday Night Live” also returns after its holiday break, with an Adam Driver-hosted episode.