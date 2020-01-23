UMaine’s top scorer questionable for key Hockey East series at Boston College

Eduards Tralmaks, the leading goal scorer for University of Maine men’s hockey team, is questionable for this weekend’s series at No. 5 Boston College.

The junior right wing sustained a shoulder injury eight days ago in the Black Bears’ 3-2 loss to the University of Connecticut.

Tralmaks suffered the injury in a net-front collision during the first period. He did play a few more shifts later in the period but didn’t return for the rest of the game.

“I’m getting better every day but I’m not even close to 100 percent,” Tralmaks said on Wednesday. “These types of injuries take some time to heal.”

Tralmaks practiced with the team Wednesday but was wearing an orange jersey meaning he wasn’t involved in any contact drills. He spent some of the practice shooting pucks at goaltenders on his own at the opposite end of the ice from where the drills were being held.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Riga, Latvia, has registered 11 goals and 8 assists in 23 games. He also leads the team and is tied for third in Division I with three game-winning goals.

Tralmaks is tied for 38th in goals per game [0.48].

He logged an assist against UConn giving him two goals and two assists in his last two games.

“I really want to play. But I don’t want to rush it. At the end of the day, I’ll see how I feel and I’ll talk to [athletic trainer] Paul [Culina],” Tralmaks said.

Tralmaks’ 11 goals match his previous single-season high set his freshman season when he had 11 goals and 14 assists in 37 games.

He has missed only one game during his career to date and that occurred during his freshman season. He has played in 96 career games and has 30 goals and 31 assists.

Tralmaks scored two goals, including a game-winner, and provided an assist on Mitch Fossier’s overtime winner against Boston College last season as UMaine won all three meetings.

If he is unable to play, his loss will be significant because the Black Bears have only three players with more than five goals. Senior center Tim Doherty has 10 goals and sophomore left wing Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup has nine.

UMaine is averaging 2.46 goals per game, which ranks 40th among 60 Division I schools. The Black Bears scored two goals or less in 15 games.