UMaine men’s hockey team visits No. 4 Boston College for 2-game series

Men’s College Hockey

MAINE vs. No. 4 BOSTON COLLEGE

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday; Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 10-9-4 (4-7-2 Hockey East), Boston College 15-5 (9-3)

Series, last meeting: BC leads 68-50-9, UMaine 2-1 (OT) on 2/23/19

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (4 goals, 22 assists), C Tim Doherty (10 & 13), RW Eduards Tralmaks (11 & 8), LW Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (9 & 4), D Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi (1 & 6), D Jakub Sirota (1 & 5), G Jeremy Swayman (10-9-4, 2.29 goals-against average, .934 save percentage); Boston College — LW David Cotton (10 & 18), C Julius Mattila (6 & 22), RW Aapeli Rasanen (9 & 11), RW Logan Hutsko (13 & 6), D Ben Finkelstein (3 & 10), D Marshall Warren (4 & 3), G Spencer Knight (14-5, 1.90, .934)

Game notes: The Eagles have won 13 of their last 14 games and scored at least four goals in 10 of those. BC has won three in a row since a 3-1 loss to Massachusetts. UMaine has lost its last six league road games and scored only 10 goals in those setbacks. UMaine could be without injured goal-scoring leader Tralmaks (shoulder). BC freshman goalie Knight was a first-round draft pick of Florida (13th overall) last year. He has the nation’s ninth best GAA and save percentage. UMaine junior Swayman is eighth in save percentage which sets up an intriguing goaltending duel. Cotton, Mattila and Hutsko, who are tied for fifth in the country with 1.4 points per game, represent one of the top scoring lines in the country. Hutsko ranks third in goals per game (0.81). UMaine’s Fossier is tied for sixth in assists per game (.96). UMaine swept three games from BC last season. UMaine will have to slow down the Eagles with its heavy forechecking game.