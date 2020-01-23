Coast Guard looks for missing vessel outside of Portland
Luke Clayton | U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Randall Rice helps a rescued mariner remove his submersion suit at Air Station Cape Cod on Tuesday. The mariners were rescued after the 118-foot sailing vessel RawFaith became disabled southeast of Nantucket, Mass.
The United States Coast Guard is looking for a vessel with two people aboard 45 miles southeast of Portland.
The people aboard the vessel, named Hayley Ann, called for help at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, the coast guard said. A fixed-wing aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod have joined the search, according to News Center Maine.
