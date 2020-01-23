Portland
January 23, 2020
Portland

Coast Guard: 2 unresponsive people pulled from ocean

Ashley L. Conti | BDN
A 47-foot boat is seen at the United States Coast Guard station in Rockland in 2017.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people were pulled unresponsive from the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after an automated emergency signal was issued 45 miles southeast of Portland, the Coast Guard said.

A fishing vessel located the people after the Coast Guard launched a search for the fishing boat Hayley Ann. Two people were on the vessel when an automated emergency beacon alerted the Coast Guard to a problem.

An aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod participated in the search. A Coast Guard cutter was also helping look for the missing vessel.

Coast Guard crews were working to return the people to shore. The Coast Guard had no immediate update on their conditions.

 


