Mid-Maine
January 23, 2020
Mid-Maine Latest News | Opioid Epidemic | Bangor Metro | Janet Mills | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

Watch Maine’s newest ice disc turn from up above

By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

If you haven’t already heard, the world-famous ice disc in Westbrook is back again. And apparently it has some cousins.

The latest has appeared in the Kennebec River in Skowhegan. Brock Harmon shared his video on Facebook of the latest rotating ice circle at the intersection of Route 2 and Malbons Mills Road.

Earlier this winter, an ice disc appeared in Milo before disappearing. Others were spotted near Millinocket in Penobscot County, Surry in Hancock County and Haynesville in Aroostook County.

Watch the latest Maine ice disc slowly rotate in the footage above.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like