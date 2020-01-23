Richmond man gets 10 years for shooting father at Hancock County camp

A Richmond man who shot his father at a remote family camp in northern Hancock County was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison.

Christopher A. Laliberte, 24, had been charged with attempted murder in the April 2019 shooting, which occurred after he and his father got into an argument at the camp, which is located off Route 9. As part of a plea deal with the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office, the attempted murder charge was dropped in exchange for Laliberte’s guilty plea to a charge of aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Laliberte received an overall sentence of 17 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended. He will have to serve six years of probation upon his release, and was ordered to pay nearly $15,000 to a victims’ compensation fund.

The shooting occurred at around 4:20 a.m., April 14, 2019, after Laliberte and his father had spent part of the night drinking at the father’s girlfriend’s camp near Upper Lead Mountain Pond, according to a Maine State Police affidavit.

Laliberte and his father began arguing when he woke his father to demand keys to unlock a gate and drive away. Fearing his son was intoxicated, Laliberte’s father initially refused to pass the keys and a 30-minute argument ensued. It ended when the father “stated that he was going to give Christopher 10 seconds to go to bed or he was going to come downstairs,” according to the affidavit.

Laliberte responded by saying “OK, come on down I got a 40 Smith and Wesson right for ya,” state police said.

As his father then came down the stairs, Laliberte fired his .40-caliber Glock 23 handgun three times, striking him once in the chest. His father survived the gunshot wound.

As part of his probation, Laliberte will not be allowed to possess or use alcohol or illegal drugs, firearms or other dangerous weapons, or to contact his father, brother or his father’s girlfriend, according to court documents.