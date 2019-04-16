Richmond man charged with shooting father during argument at Hancock County camp

A Sagadahoc County man was charged Tuesday with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his father during a fight at their family’s camp in Hancock County.

Christopher Laliberte, 23, of Richmond is accused of having fired his .40-caliber Glock 23 handgun at David Laliberte three times, striking him once in the chest at the camp in Township 8, just east of Ellsworth, at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday. The 23-year-old was also charged with aggravated assault.

David Laliberte was flown by Life Flight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

According to an affidavit filed by Maine State Police Detective Thomas Pickering, Laliberte and his father began arguing when he awoke his father shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday to demand keys to unlock a gate and drive away. Both had been drinking intermittently since about 3:30 p.m. the day before, the affidavit states.

Fearing his son was intoxicated, David Laliberte initially refused to pass the keys and, according to Christopher’s brother, Braden Laliberte, a 30-minute argument ensued. It ended when “David stated that he was going to give Christopher 10 seconds to go to bed or he was going to come downstairs,” according to the affidavit.

“Christopher responded by stating to David, ‘OK, come on down I got a 40 Smith and Wesson right for ya,’” according to the affidavit.

David Laliberte came down the loft stairs toward his son and Christopher allegedly opened fire, according to Braden. In his account, Christopher said that he fired in self-defense, having already been backing away from his father and been smacked in the head once by him.

“Christopher stated that when he shot David, he was scared that David was going to beat him,” the affidavit states. “Christopher stated that he didn’t want this to happen and that he said he only wanted to leave.”

Christopher Laliberte and other family members pulled David Laliberte to a couch and tried to help him until an ambulance arrived, according to the affidavit.

State police officers who conducted an investigation of the scene inside the cabin said evidence there was not consistent with Christopher’s account of where he shot the handgun, according to the affidavit.

Christopher Laliberte was described during his first appearance at Hancock County Unified Criminal Court on Tuesday as an employee of Maine Scale, LLC, a scale calibration service, for the past three years.

He has no prior criminal record.

Laliberte was ordered held at Hancock County Jail on $50,000 bail. He was not asked to enter a plea because he has not yet been indicted by the Hancock County grand jury.

He is due in court June 13.

If convicted of attempted murder, Christopher Laliberte faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.