Carroll carries UMaine women past Vermont for 1st America East road win

With a roster depleted due to injuries to five players, the University of Maine women’s basketball team took yet another hit before Wednesday night’s America East road game against surging Vermont. Reigning America East Rookie of the Week Anne Simon was shelved by the flu.

But junior forward Maeve Carroll poured in 23 points and 15 rebounds, both career highs, to lead the Black Bears to a 65-47 victory at Patrick Gym in Burlington, Vermont.

UMaine (8-13 overall, 4-3 AE) snapped Vermont’s three-game winning streak and halted its own seven-game road losing skid.

It was Carroll’s fourth double-double in seven league contests this season.

It was UMaine’s sixth straight victory over Vermont (9-10, 3-3 AE) and was its 13 in the last 14 meetings.

“We played a team with a championship pedigree that imposed their will on the game,” Vermont coach Alisa Kresge said. “Unfortunately, today was uncharacteristic of what we have been doing the last few weeks.”

UMaine used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to build a 22-11 lead behind Carroll’s six points and a Dor Saar 3-pointer.

Vermont closed to within seven in the second period but Kelly Fogarty sandwiched a pair of threes around a basket by Vermont’s Emma Utterback to restore a double-dight lead (28-17) and UMaine closed out the first half with a 10-4 run to take a 38-21 advantage into the break.

UMaine expanded the lead to as many as 32 points in the second half.

Junior point guard Saar wound up with 14 points and a game-high four assists, Fogarty scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Maddy McVicar of Calais produced 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Anna Kahelin contributed six points and six rebounds.

McVicar, Kahelin, Saar and Fogarty played the entired 40 minutes and Carroll was in for 30:52. Kira Barra (4 rebounds) was the only other Black Bear to play as she spelled Carroll.

UMaine outrebounded the taller Catamounts 42-35.

Hanna Crymble (3 assists, 2 blocks) and Utterback (3 steals) provided 15 points and seven rebounds each to lead the Catamounts, who shot just 33.3 percent from the floor including 20 percent from the 3-point arc.

Delaney Richason had seven points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Josie Larkins, who averaged 16 points per game in two losses to the Black Bears last season, was held to just three points. She did grab six rebounds.

UMaine, which shot 41.5 percent from the floor including a 44.4 percent performance behind the 3-point arc, had an 18-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Black Bears return to America East action at 1 p.m. Sunday when they entertain the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.