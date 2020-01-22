Princeton man, one of 27 arrested in FBI drug sweep, pleads guilty to selling cocaine

A Princeton man who was one of more than two dozen people arrested last spring in an FBI drug sweep in Washington and Hancock counties pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling crack cocaine.

Robert McKenna, 48, was accused of selling the drugs to an undercover police officer on April 25 in Indian Township. According to documents filed in federal court in Bangor, the undercover officer was directed to go to a house there after he contacted someone to ask where he could buy drugs.

The undercover officer was admitted to the house, where several people were milling about, waiting to get drugs they had paid for, according to court documents.

Once inside, the officer heard and saw a woman knock on the door and then explain to one of the dealers that “she didn’t have much time because she had her kids.” Another woman waiting in the kitchen pointed out that she was ahead of the undercover officer in line because she had arrived first, according to the court complaint.

After the officer gave $280 cash to McKenna, the Princeton man went into a room in the house and, a few minutes later, emerged “carrying a digital scale with apparent crack on it.” The cocaine, including a baggie it was in, weighed 2.3 grams.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, McKenna faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He also faces between three years and a lifetime of supervised release. A sentencing date for McKenna has not yet been set.

The plea makes McKenna the fifth Mainer caught in last spring’s drug sweep Down East to plead guilty in federal court to either selling drugs or allowing drug dealers from New York City to sell crack cocaine and heroin from their homes.

In all, 27 people have been charged as a result of the investigation. Twelve of them are alleged drug dealers from New York City and 15 are Maine residents.

A total of 20 people — 11 New York City residents and nine Maine residents — are facing charges in federal court in Bangor. Six Maine residents and one New York City man are facing state drug charges in Washington County connected to the federal investigation.