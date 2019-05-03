FBI arrests 13 after drug raids in Down East Maine

The FBI has charged 13 people with trafficking a variety of drugs following multiple drug raids conducted Thursday in Hancock and Washington counties.

The raids followed months of investigation by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency of alleged drug distribution and transactions in eastern coastal Maine, according to 11 separate affidavits filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor. The drugs involved include fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Three raids were conducted Thursday, one each at houses in Beal’s Island, Jonesport and Sullivan. Items recovered during those raids include illegal drugs, more than $16,000 in cash and a sawed-off shotgun, according to federal court documents. At a raid at a house on Indian River Road in Jonesport, drug enforcement officers found more than an ounce of suspected cocaine base hidden in a spare tire in the trunk of a black Cadillac that had no license plates and was parked in the driveway.

The people charged are Julian Lloyd, Miguel Angel Franco, Milo Dannell Germany, Jordy Callado, Vestin Drisko of Beal’s Island, Ralph Sawtelle of Lubec, William Smeal of Hancock, Cody Look, Cinque Grasette, Mujahadeen “True” Hasan, Barry McCarthy of Columbia, Chandra Hanscom, Renita “NeNe” Honea of Jonesport, and Robert McKenna of Indian Township. Ages and places of residence for everyone were not available Friday morning.

The investigation resulted either in raids or undercover investigations at various locations in Beal’s Island, Jonesport, Sullivan, Lubec, Hancock, Columbia and Indian Township, according to federal court documents.

This story will be updated