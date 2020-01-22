Woman who died Monday in Penobscot County Jail is identified

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The woman who died in the Penobscot County Jail on Monday afternoon in a suspected suicide has been identified as 33-year-old Klarissa Nye of Bangor.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office announced her identity Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the death with the Bangor Police Department and said it was unable to share any more information.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said that Nye had been arrested Friday on three charges of failing to appear and was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.

A corrections officer found her unresponsive in a bathroom inside a cell block around 1:45 p.m. Monday, the agency said. The Bangor Fire Department arrived at the scene, but officials were unable to save the woman’s life.