34-year-old woman found dead inside Penobscot County Jail

A 34-year-old woman died inside the Penobscot County Jail on Monday afternoon.

Her death appears to be a suspected suicide, according to a news release by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office.

Bangor police arrested the woman for three failure to appear charges and brought her to the jail on Friday. She was scheduled to appear in Bangor court Tuesday.

About 1:45 p.m., a corrections officer found the woman unresponsive in a lavatory inside a cell block.

The Bangor Fire Department responded to the scene but all efforts to save the woman’s life were unsuccessful, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office.

Bangor Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office are investigating the case.