Utilities commission will investigate CMP’s winter disconnection policies

Maine’s Public Utilities Commission said Tuesday it will proceed with its investigation into Central Maine Power’s winter disconnection policies.

During the same meeting, commissioners also denied a recommendation by its staff to allow CMP to raise rates, saying they need more information.

“Any rate design changes in the current climate with CMP’s billing and customer [issues] would be challenging,” Chairman Philip Bartlett said. “The commission is about to complete its investigation into CMP’s metering and billing system … Given the recent experience with a high volume of errors during CMP’s transition to new billing software and the fact that not all billing defects have been resolved I cannot support rate design changes.”

Commissioners R. Bruce Williamson and Randall Davis and Chairman Bartlett unanimously supported the investigation.

They said the commission had warned CMP twice last winter to stop using language in its notices saying that if a customer failed to respond they could be disconnected during the winter period without approval from the commission.

That is not allowed in occupied residences during the winter period from Nov. 15 to April 15.

“It appears the company may still be using notices that contain this statement,” Bartlett said. “If CMP has issued such notices it clearly has violated Chapter 815 Section 10. A utility that willfully violates commission rules may be subject to an administrative penalty of $5,000 per violation and up to $500,000 for any related series of violations.”

The objective of the investigation will be to determine if CMP violated rules or mislead customers and whether a penalty is warranted.

The commission gave CMP until Jan. 28 to respond to the notice of the investigation.

CMP was not immediately available for comment.

The deliberations came after a customer earlier this month received a notice from CMP saying her service would be disconnected without approval from the commission.

Rockland resident Faith Deane said she received a document saying that to avoid disconnection the recipient should call CMP. At the bottom, it read, “if you fail to contact us, we can disconnect your services during the winter months without approval” of the commission.

“It’s really terrifying to come home after work to think, gee we’re in the middle of winter; we’re going to get a huge snowstorm tomorrow. I’ve got two little kids, and now they’re threatening to disconnect my electricity without any approval. It’s a horrible feeling,” Deane told Maine Public.

“It is a terrible time to be using scare tactics like this,” said State Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham.

Berry included the disconnect notice and other similar exhibits in a letter to the three utilities commissioners dated Jan. 15 in which he asked a series of questions, including whether the commission allows CMP to threaten customers with winter disconnections, including listing a date for the service to be cut off.

On Jan. 16 commission Chairman Philip Bartlett responded to Berry in a letter obtained by the Bangor Daily News.

“Under law and commission rules, there is no prohibition on disconnections occurring in the winter period. The prohibition is on utility disconnections in the winter without authority from the commission’s Consumer Assistance and Safety Division. To the extent that CMP has issued notices that state otherwise … such notices are inaccurate and misleading,” Bartlett wrote to Berry.