Popular Greenville fly shop up for sale

Citing a desire to step away from running a retail establishment, the owners of the Maine Guide Fly Shop in Greenville have announced plans to sell their business.

Dan Legere, a Maine guide who owns the shop with his wife, Penny, said in an email newsletter that they’ve already sold the building that has housed the shop, and are trying to sell the fly shop’s name, inventory and the guide service associated with the business.

“We have sold the building that the Maine Guide Fly Shop and Penny and I have called home for 38 years,” Dan Legere said in his post. “We decided it was time to step away from retail sales.”

Legere said the building was sold first, and he held off on offering the business for sale until he found out if it would remain in its original spot.

“The building will become the new home of three local businesses and the fly shop will need to find a new home,” he said. “The building has been purchased by a young, hard-working local couple, which is what we had hoped would happen.”

The Maine Guide Fly Shop has been a fixture on Route 15 in downtown Greenville for decades, and caters to fly fishers who flock to the region’s ponds, rivers and streams.

Legere said he and Penny began working last fall with another couple who hoped to purchase the shop and move it to a new location in Greenville. Around Thanksgiving, those negotiations broke down after health issues forced the couple to reconsider.

Legere has set a purchase price of $75,000 for the business, which includes the shop’s name, the guide service, website and an eBay retail store. Legere said the shop sells more than 300 guided fishing trips a year.

In addition, the inventory — about $40,000 worth — will be sold to the new owner.

“Everything is in place for the right person or people to continue a well-established business that has brought countless fishermen to our door to shop with us, fish with our guides and enjoy all the Moosehead region has to offer,” Legere said.

While he’s stepping away from running the retail side of things, Legere said he still plans to be on the water.

“Our intentions are to help new owners get off to a good start,” he said. “I plan on continuing to guide, as do our other guides.”