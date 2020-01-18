Mid-Maine
January 18, 2020
U.S. Border Patrol agent injured in Maine snowmobile crash

The Associated Press

JACKMAN, Maine — A U.S. Border Patrol agent was injured in a snowmobile crash in remote northern Maine, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In a Friday news release datelined Jackman, Maine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the agent was “patrolling his area of responsibility” when the crash occurred on Tuesday.

Due to the remote location of the crash it took nearly five hours for fellow Border Patrol Agents, the Maine Warden Service and others to get the agent, whose name was not released, off the mountain where the crash occurred. It took another hour to get him to the hospital.

The agency did not provide an update of the agent’s condition, but Border Patrol Houlton Sector Chief Jason Owens thanked the crews involved in the rescue and said “I am grateful that our agent made it home safely to his family.”


Comments

