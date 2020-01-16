Snow will be followed by ‘dangerously’ cold temperatures Friday

A winter storm bringing a fresh round of snow to parts of Maine on Thursday will be followed by gusty winds that will create “dangerous” wind chills as the workweek winds down.

A winter weather advisory was in place for much of Down East, eastern, central and western Maine on Thursday morning, while a winter storm warning was in effect for parts of southern Maine from Portland to Lewiston, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the latest on today's storm…as of 5 AM January 16th. pic.twitter.com/zxGJNOzBOE — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 16, 2020

Thursday’s storm was expected to hit hardest along the southern Maine coast, where 6 to 8 inches were expected in Greater Portland, while 4 to 6 inches of snow were forecast for Rockland and Belfast, according to the weather service’s Gray office.

Moving up the coast, the snowfall will lessen, with 5 inches forecast for Bar Harbor and 3 inches from Machias to Eastport, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

Snowfall will also be heavier in parts of central Maine, where Lewiston, Auburn, Augusta and Waterville were forecast to see 6 to 8 inches. Inland toward the western mountains snowfall will become lighter, with only 3 to 4 inches forecast for Rangeley and Jackman, according to the weather service.

Here's the latest snowfall forecast for today's storm. Coastal Hancock County will receive the most snow. Blowing snow will create hazardous travel in Aroostook County tonight into Friday morning. Wind chills will be dangerously cold late tonight into Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/mxVvZ8B0UF — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 16, 2020

Greater Bangor will see less snow than initially forecast, with up to 4 inches expected, according to the weather service’s Caribou office. That’s down from 3 to 7 inches forecast on Tuesday.

That snowfall will continue to fall moving north, where only 3 inches were forecast for Greenville, and 2 inches in Millinocket and Lincoln. Less than an inch was predicted from Houlton north to the Canadian border, the weather service reports.

The storm led to widespread government and school closures, including those in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Falmouth, Lewiston and elsewhere.

Thursday’s snow will be followed by high winds into Friday that could at times create “dangerous wind chills” and lead to blowing and drifting snow, a weather service advisory reads.

In Greater Bangor, the winds will blow 18 to 21 mph and gust up to 38 mph, driving temperatures as low as minus 17 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

On the coast, Bar Harbor will see temperatures dip as low as minus 15 degrees as winds blow at a sustained 22 to 24 mph and gust up to 44 mph, the weather service reports.

Temperatures will likely dip the lowest in Aroostook County, where gusts up to 31 mph in Madawaska and 41 mph in Caribou are expected to create wind chills of minus 36 and minus 30 degrees, according to the weather service.