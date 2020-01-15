Fort Fairfield house fires kill 2 women in 2 days

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — For the second time in two days, a woman has died as a result of a fire at a residence in Fort Fairfield, authorities said Wednesday.

The woman’s body was recovered by firefighters “early this morning,” said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. McCausland did not provide a name for the victim but described her as a middle-aged woman who lived at the house with her husband.

The fire, reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, engulfed a two-story home at 117 Sam Everett Road. As firefighters fought the flames, police closed the road off and asked residents to steer clear of the area.

DPS said firefighters found the woman’s body in the basement of the home this morning. They said the fire resulted in a large amount of the house collapsing into the basement.

According to authorities, the victim’s husband was not home when the fire broke out, and arrived at his residence after firefighters began fighting the blaze.

The fire comes just one day after 90-year-old Dawn Findlen was killed in an apartment fire on Densmore Road, about seven miles from Sam Everett Road.