Body found in rubble of Fort Fairfield fire

Investigators on Monday night found a body amid the rubble of a Fort Fairfield home destroyed in a fire.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed the discovery Tuesday morning.

Investigators using an excavator found the body in the home’s basement about 8:30 p.m. after eight hours of digging through the rubble, McCausland said.

He said investigators believe the victim is 90-year-old Dawn Findlen, but await positive identification from the Maine medical examiner’s office.

Findlen and her late husband, Bill, lived in the family farmhouse for decades, McCausland said. Bill Findlen died last January, and Dawn Findlen lived alone in the home, he said.

The farmhouse at one time housed workers at the farm, but has been a single-family home since the 1950s, McCausland said.

He said that investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the extensive damage. The home had been engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene 4 a.m. Monday, he said.