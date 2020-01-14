Wilton man accused of sexually assaulting teenager

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Wilton man has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl under age 15.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Carl D. Boyington, 26, was charged with gross sexual assault.

The girl’s mother told a Wilton police officer that she discovered in Facebook messages that her daughter was in a sexual relationship with Boyington, the Journal reports.

When interviewed by the officer, the teen told him that she and Boyington had sex on three occasions between Oct. 31 and Dec. 1, according to the newspaper.

Boyington was arrested without incident on Friday, and a judge on Monday prohibited him from having contact with children under age 16, the Journal reports.

Boyington will next appear in Franklin County Superior Court on March 24.

He is being held at the Franklin County Jail in Farmington on $10,000 bail.