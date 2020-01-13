Tuesday, January 14, 2020: Get rid of early admission, carbon neutral by 2040, on board with Warren

Get rid of early admission

Americans are investing in college more than ever before with the federal reserve reporting that, as of 2019, student loan debts climbed to more than $1.4 trillion. With the dawn of a new year, hundreds of thousands of Maine high school seniors are polishing their applications to colleges all over and eagerly awaiting the decisions. I am one of these seniors, and in the application process, the shady practices colleges employ have become a concern.

I learned about financial discrimination and the purchasing of student information, but ultimately I became fixated on one practice in particular: early decision. This is the process in which a student — and often a parent — enter into a binding contract to attend an institution, and if accepted, must attend. This predatory contract can prey on unsure applicants, and restrict an applicant’s ability to see all their admission offers because colleges force students to withdraw other applications.

Students are enticed because colleges offer these applicants twice, or even three times the traditional admission rate. Implicating high schoolers into these contracts is predatory by nature and it only stands to benefit institutions who seek to keep their acceptance rates down.

Early decision is a tradition that should be abolished from the application process because it is collegiate abuse of power on teenagers and ultimately has an adverse effect on the acceptance of qualified applicants.

John Lalime

Otis

Carbon neutral by 2040

I have protested against climate change, researched about different energy sources and debated them. The combination of three energy sources — wind, solar, and hydropower — will help Maine become carbon neutral by 2040.

Wind energy can help Maine become carbon neutral since Maine is on the coast where there can be strong winds.

Solar is a good energy source for Maine. Solar energy has been used for thousands of years. It is better for the environment, the solar panels are not the best thing for the environment while being manufactured, but they make up for it after they are made. It saves a lot of people from paying large electricity bills they can’t afford. They are expensive to install but they can save people a lot of money after.

Hydropower is good since it’s a possible energy source in all states. Hydropower is considered a renewable energy source since the cycle of the water is renewed by the sun constantly.

Climate change is a big deal and we need to do something about it. What can you do to help Maine become carbon neutral by 2040?

Mia Rockwell

Portland

On board with Warren

Nov. 3, 2020 will be a decisive juncture in America’s future — we’ll either continue descending deeper into dysfunction and darkness or we’ll take the tiller and steer the nation toward shared prosperity and hope. As an independent voter, I have no allegiance to either political party, but it’s clear we need a new skipper or the nation is going to run aground quickly.

While none of the current presidential candidates is flawless, I believe there’s one in particular who best understands the rot that threatens the integrity of our ship and has the means to fix it: Elizabeth Warren. Whether it’s the fact that working folks struggle to get by while a small sliver of the wealthiest among us skim off more and more of the cream; or that our leaders refuse to address the challenge of climate change; or that opioids continue to ravage communities and destroy families while pharmaceutical companies who push these drugs reap untold riches — all of these problems and more stem largely from a government that caters to the corporations and donors who write the biggest checks.

Warren understands the problem and is not afraid to speak honestly about it. Her campaign is a true grassroots effort, fueled by ordinary Americans from all walks of life eager to restore the American dream for themselves, their kids, and their grandkids. If you’re not already aboard, check out her campaign website to learn more about her detailed plans and see for yourself.

Ed Geis

Camden