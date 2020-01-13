Lewiston-Auburn
January 13, 2020
Lewiston-Auburn

Body on Maine logging road believed to be missing woman

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

WATERFORD, Maine — Police in Maine said Monday the body of an unidentified woman has been found off a logging trail in Waterford.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s complaint from a family member of a 48-year-old woman last seen on Sunday. The woman is believed to be the person whose body was found, the Sun Journal reported.

Police said the body was found not far from Ben Hale Road, where the missing woman lives. Overnight exposure to cold as well as hypothermia likely lead to the woman’s death, police said.

Police were still working to identify the woman on Monday.

 


Comments

