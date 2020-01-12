3 arrested after standoff in Lewiston

Three people were arrested Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff with police in Lewiston.

Courtesy of the Lewiston Police Department Courtesy of the Lewiston Police Department

Elisha Felix Rios, 19, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was placed under arrest on a probation hold related to an earlier gun conviction, according to Lewiston police spokesman Lt. David St. Pierre.

Benjamin Alan Brown, 28, of Boston was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, and Shantel P. Chisholm, 25, of Lewiston was charged with violation of conditions of release, St. Pierre said.

Lewiston police received several reports about 3 a.m. about gunshots and fighting near Pierce and Walnut streets, St. Pierre said.

Courtesy of the Lewiston Police Department Courtesy of the Lewiston Police Department

When officers responded, they learned that suspects in the altercation had fled into an apartment building on Walnut Street, which police immediately surrounded, he said. Several Lewiston police officers, as well as agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and a state police tactical team entered into a prolonged standoff with those inside.

Several residents were evacuated from the building, while others remained inside and were observed through their windows, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Local media reported that two people were observed mid-morning Saturday being led away from the building in handcuffs before Lewiston police later announced that three arrests were made.

Courtesy of the Lewiston Police Department Courtesy of the Lewiston Police Department

Rios was treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was arrested following his release from the hospital, St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said that four handguns, more than 50 grams of heroin and $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and St. Pierre said other arrests and charges are likely.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Lewiston police Detective Tyler Michaud at 513-3001, ext. 3316.