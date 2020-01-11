Major winter storm to hit Maine with snow, sleet and ice

A major winter storm will bring snow, sleet and ice into the entire state overnight Saturday and all day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Power outages and tree damage are likely and driving conditions will be extremely dangerous.

Temperatures were expected to rise to reach into the mid and high 40s and low 50s north to south before plummeting overnight into single and double digits.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, churches had begun announcing the cancellation of services on Sunday morning.

An ice storm warning is in effect for 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for southern Penobscot, interior Hancock, central Washington and coastal Washington counties.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected in central and southern Piscataquis, central Penobscot, and northern Washington counties. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches of snow is predicted with sleet accumulations of 2 inches expected.

The storm warning for these areas takes effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and ends at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Up to a foot of snow could blanket Aroostook County with an inch of sleep expected south of Clayton Lake to Presque Isle. The storm warning for The County runs from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

In southern and western Maine, heavy mixed precipitation is expected with snow and sleep accumulations of up to 4 inches followed by ice.

On Friday, the Maine Department of Transportation told WGME that it is prepared for the storm and expected to be out by midnight Sunday. Drivers could use up to 100 tons of salt in this storm.

Emera Maine and Central Maine Power, the state’s two major electricity providers both said they are prepared for the storm and its aftermath.