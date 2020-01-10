Camden highschooler acquitted of sexually assaulting classmate

ROCKLAND, Maine ― A judge has acquitted a 16-year-old male student accused of sexually assaulting a female student on school grounds last year.

The male student, who is from Hope and attends Camden Hills Regional High School, appeared in court Thursday for a daylong trial on charges of sexual assault and unlawful sexual touching. Judge Susan Oram found the teen not guilty on both charges.

After hearing testimony from the male student and the alleged victim, the judge determined there was nothing on the record to indicate the incident in question constituted sexual assault.

“I was surprised and also frustrated [that charges were brought against him] because it was really clear to me from the beginning that my client had done nothing wrong,” the male student’s attorney Laura Shaw said Friday. “There was consent. The alleged victim never said no. Never told him to stop. This is something that they were participating in together.”

The students aren’t being named because they are both minors.

The sexual encounter between them occurred on May 20, 2019, in a car in the parking lot of Camden Hills Regional High School. A teacher found the female student “sobbing and inconsolable” in the hallway of the school afterward, according to court documents.

The girl asked the male student multiple times to stop, according to the report.

However, the male student told school officials and testified in court Thursday, that she never said no or asked him to stop. According to Shaw, the two students had a long relationship together as friends.

When the district attorney’s office initially reviewed the case, charges were not filed against the male. However, after a follow-up review of the case by District Attorney Natasha Irving, the decision to prosecute was made.

Shaw feels the charges were only brought against her client for political reasons.

“There is a tendency in this ‘Me Too’ era for prosecutors to bring these types of charges. But it just caused so much harm in this case,” Shaw said.

An email sent to Irving Friday has not been returned.

A civil lawsuit filed by the male student’s mother against the school district is still ongoing, according to Shaw. In the lawsuit, the mother is asking her son’s suspension following the incident be revoked.