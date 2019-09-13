Camden student arrested 4 months after being accused of sexually assaulting classmate

ROCKLAND, Maine — The Camden student whose parent sued the Five Town Community School District over his suspension for allegedly sexually assaulting a female classmate earlier this year has been arrested.

The arrest was a “technicality” to get the male student on release conditions, such as having no contact with the victim, Knox County District Attorney Natasha Irving said Friday. At no point was the student detained, she said.

Irving declined to comment on what specific charges the Camden Hills Regional High School student faces. An official complaint in the juvenile’s case has not been filed.

According to court documents, the male student was suspended for a period of eight days in late May after a female student told school officials that he sexually assaulted her.

The incident allegedly occurred on May 20 in the high school parking lot. A teacher found the female student “sobbing and inconsolable” in the hallway of the school after the alleged incident, according to court documents.

The girl reportedly asked the male student multiple times to stop, according to the report. The male student told school officials the sexual encounter was consensual.

In June, the boy’s mother filed a lawsuit against the high school and the school district which seeks that the teen’s suspension be overturned. The lawsuit also asks for the reimbursement of legal fees. It claims her son’s suspension was not supported by evidence and that school officials failed to conduct a proper investigation prior to taking disciplinary action against him.

Five Town Community School District Superintendent Maria Libby denies that.

“This was a matter that involved serious allegations of sexual assault by one student against another,” Libby said in an email. “The school took those allegations seriously, as we do in all such cases. Steps were taken to ensure the safety of all students involved, and we conducted a thorough investigation like we do every complaint brought to our attention.”

Initially the district attorney’s office opted to not pursue criminal charges in this case. However, after a follow-up review of the case by Irving, the decision to prosecute was made.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.