All your fun this weekend in eastern Maine can be had indoors

On Friday night in Bangor, improv comedy troupe The Focus Group does its thing at the Bangor Arts Exchange, Hippie Soup is at Paddy Murphy’s and it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Draft Haus. On Saturday, Ian O’Neil of folk-punk band Deer Tick plays with Dominic Lavoie and Midwestern Medicine at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the monthly Bangor Contra Dance is set for 8 p.m. at the UU Church, and out in Hermon, Art Alexakis of Everclear plays at Morgan Hill Event Center. Elsewhere, Stesha Cano is at the Sea Dog, bluesman Dave Mello is at Nocturnem Draft Haus, and in Orono, there’s local pro wrestling at the American Legion Hall starting at 7:30 p.m.

As we continue to move through cold, dark, sleepy January, we know you’re likely looking for that indoor, inexpensive kind of stuff to do. This weekend, we suggest checking out the University of Maine Museum of Art, which on Friday opens its winter/spring exhibitions, including large, colorful paintings from Teresa Dunn, a mixed media installation from husband and wife artists Deirdre Murphy and Scott White, and photographs by Michael Philip Manheim. Admission to the museum, as always, is free. Also this weekend, True North Theatre presents their production of the Neil Simon classic “The Odd Couple,” with performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre on the UMaine campus in Orono. Tickets are $15.

In movie theaters this weekend, you can check out “Just Mercy,” a legal drama starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan (and co-written by Bangor native Andrew Lanham); “1917,” the acclaimed World War I flick; the Tiffany Haddish-led comedy “Like a Boss,” or the Kristen Stewart-starring disaster movie “Underwater.” Also, if like many people, you’ve not had a chance to see Korean auteur Bong Joon-Ho’s masterwork “Parasite,” it’s screening this weekend only at the Alamo Theatre in Bucksport. On TV, RuPaul’s new scripted comedy “AJ and the Queen” starts on Netflix, as does the Japanese mob drama “Giri/Haji” and “Medical Police,” a new comedy from the creators of the Adult Swim show “Children’s Hospital.”