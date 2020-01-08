UMaine women’s basketball team uses third-quarter surge to beat New Hampshire

After connecting on just one of its eight 3-point attempts in the first half, the University of Maine nailed its first five tries in the third period Wednesday night to build a 15-point advantage en route to a 67-50 America East women’s basketball victory over the University of New Hampshire at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Fifth-year senior guard Maddy McVicar of Calais scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half to lead the Black Bears to their eighth straight win over the Wildcats.

Maeve Carroll and Anne Simon scored 13 points apiece for UMaine (6-11 overall, 2-1 AE). Carroll grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and Simon dished out a game-best six assists.

Dor Saar posted 10 points, three assists and four rebounds.

Cumberland’s Ashley Storey scored 17 points for New Hampshire (4-11, 1-2 AE) and she also pulled down six rebounds. Amanda Torres chipped in with 12 points.

UMaine took a 22-19 lead into the intermission after an ugly first half in which the two teams combined for a 17-for-54 shooting performance from the floor and 15 turnovers.

The teams scored just eight points over the final 7:40 of the half.

Carroll’s seven points and five rebounds paced UMaine and Simon had six points, two assists and two rebounds. She also committed four of UMaine’s seven turnovers.

But she finished off the half with nice layup off a give-and-go with Gaddy Lefft.

Storey’s five points and two rebounds paced UNH. Bonett had four points.

UMaine led by as many six in the first quarter but New Hampshire rallied and held a pair of one-point leads in the second period before UMaine outscored cold-shooting UNH 6-2 over the final 7:40 of the half.