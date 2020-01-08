Firefighters rescue man stuck in the middle of Kenduskeag Stream

Bangor firefighters rescued a man who was stuck in the middle of Kenduskeag Stream on Tuesday evening.

About 13 firefighters responded to Valley Avenue at about 6 p.m., where a man was stuck on some rocks in the middle of the Kenduskeag Stream under the Interstate 95 overpass.

“He was apparently attempting to cross the river and got stranded on a rock in the middle of the stream,” said Assistant Chief Chandler Corriveau of the Bangor Fire Department. “I never found out why he thought that was OK to do.”

Two rescue swimmers from the fire department approached the man, put him in a life jacket and brought him back to shore. The man was out of the stream less than 15 minutes after the fire department arrived on scene, Corriveau said.

In the part of the Kenduskeag where the man was stuck, the water was waist deep.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation because of the temperature of the water, but there were no injuries, Corriveau said.

This is the second river rescue by the Bangor Fire Department in two weeks. On Dec. 27, firefighters rescued two men from the iced-over stream near the Franklin Street bridge after one of them dropped his cellphone on the ice.