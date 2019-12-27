Firefighters rescue man who dropped cellphone on frozen Bangor stream

Bangor firefighters rescued two men Thursday night from ice on the Kenduskeag Stream near the Franklin Street bridge.

Neither man went into the water nor was injured, Assistant Chief Greg Hodge said Friday.

The first man dropped his cellphone onto the ice shortly before 7:30 p.m., Hodge said. A passerby saw the other man on the ice and went to help, but was unable to get off the ice and back onto the walking path that runs along the stream.

Neither man was identified by the fire department.

The report did not include information about where the first man was when he dropped his phone, Hodge said.

Bangor police officers were first on the scene and dropped life jackets and ropes to the stranded men. When firefighters arrived, they were able to position a ladder from the walking path onto the ice, which allowed the men to get ashore.

Hodge described the call as “unique for us” but warned people not to go onto the ice in the stream this winter.

Peter Manuel, 22, of Bangor went into the Kenduskeag Stream on March 2, 2018, behind the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building, upstream from Thursday night’s rescue. After running into the stream to escape police, Manuel refused to come onshore or grab a life preserver.

His body was discovered in June 2018 in the Penobscot River near the Sea Dog Restaurant.