Marine resources chief tells Maine lobstermen that state right whale plan is the best option

Maine’s marine resources commissioner is telling skeptical lobstermen that the state’s plan to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales is a better option than what might be proposed by the federal government or the courts.

Commissioner Patrick Keliher said the state is asking the feds for some flexibility across all seven lobster fishing zones, as it seeks to come up with a plan to reduce entanglement risk to whales.

The choices range from adding more traps to each line, thus reducing the amount of rope in the water, to adding “weak links” that adult whales can break through, to closing off parts of the fishery altogether.

“I mean we’ve kind of browbeat into them over and over and over that Zone A is different than F, and D is different than G. I mean, the geographical differences, the oceanographic differences — all those things, just the traditions in how people fish, are completely different up and down the coast,” Keliher said. “And they need to find a way to recognize that. And I’m getting good signals that they’re understanding that now and they want to find a way to work with us.”

Keliher spoke Tuesday night at a meeting in Augusta of the state Lobster Advisory Council, which is made up of lobstermen from each of the lobster harvest zones.

