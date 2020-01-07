High School Sports
January 08, 2020
High School Sports

Bangor girls edge previously unbeaten Hampden Academy

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Abby Fleming of Bangor (left) defends Deering's Mandy Mastropasqua during a Class AA North semifinal in February 2019. Bangor beat previously undefeated Hampden Academy on Tuesday night. Troy R. Bennett | BDN
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

A free throw by freshman Emmie Streams and two by junior Libby Fleming in the final 29.3 seconds Tuesday night gave Class AA Bangor High School a 32-29 win over defending Class A North champion Hampden Academy at Red Barry Gym in Bangor.

Bangor improved to 5-3 while Hampden fell to 8-1.

Fleming and Abbie Quinn scored nine points each to pace Bangor.

Emma Haskell netted a game-high 15 for the Broncos.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half largely due to the opponents’ impressive defensive play.

Bangor’s 2-3 zone limited the Broncos to 5-for-20 shooting while Hampden Academy’s player-to-player set forced 11 Bangor turnovers.

Haskell came off the bench to score 10 points to lead both teams in the first half.

Neal canned a 3-pointer and Deans converted a conventional 3-point play for HA.

Quinn’s eight points paced the Rams and Libby Fleming had an important conventional 3-point play to close out the half and pull the hosts within two.


Comments

