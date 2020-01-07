Janet Mills issues posthumous pardon to lawyer who defended the Passamaquoddy tribe

AUGUSTA, Maine — A lawyer known for representing the Passamaquoddy tribe in the 1960s received a posthumous pardon from Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday — an unusual move as the governor looks to repair a fraught relationship with Maine’s native tribes.

Donald C. Gellers — known as Don — vigorously defended members of the Passamaquoddy tribe in criminal cases and later filed a massive land claims lawsuit on behalf of the tribe. He was convicted on marijuana charges in 1969, even as evidence emerged suggesting that law enforcement officials conspired to take him down. He died in 2014.

Gellers’ story was chronicled by the Portland Press Herald shortly before his death as part of a series on the Passamaquoddy relationship with the state.

The attorney believed that the tribe had certain rights to its land based on a 1794 treaty in which the Passamaquoddy had ceded some of its land but received a trust fund, which Gellers estimated to be worth nearly $150 million by the 1960s. Though the treaty had been negotiated with the state of Massachusetts, Maine inherited its obligations when it became a state in 1820.

Due to complications arising from sovereign immunity, Gellers filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts on behalf of the Passamaquoddy tribe, hoping the Bay State would sue Maine. The suit, Passamaquoddy Tribe v. Massachusetts, was filed on May 8, 1968. But when Gellers returned home from Boston, he was met with a surprise.

The details of the next day’s events are contested, but Gellers, who was known for smoking marijuana, was arrested after half a dozen marijuana cigarettes were allegedly found in the pocket of a jacket hanging in his home.

Gellers and his supporters argued that he was framed and that the police and the courts were trying to put away a leading defender of the Passamaquoddy tribe. Two witnesses would later allege they were told police had set Gellers up. It made no difference — the lawyer was ultimately charged with “constructive possession” of marijuana, convicted and sentenced to between two and four years in prison.

Rather than serve prison time, Gellers, who was Jewish, left for Israel, where he adopted the name Tuvia Ben-Shmuel-Yosef and became a rabbi. The lawsuit Gellers filed in Boston never went anywhere, though his former intern took over representing the Passamaquoddy. Gellers later moved back to the United States, settling in New York City. He did not return to Maine.

Gellers’ family began asking for his pardon shortly after his death in 2014. At a pardon hearing last fall, family members recalled how the conviction cast a shadow over the remainder of his life, the Press Herald reported.

Posthumous pardons are rare, though President Donald Trump has pardoned two individuals posthumously during his tenure: boxer Jack Johnson, who was convicted of kidnapping in 1913 for transporting a white woman across state lines, and nuclear scientist Zay Jeffries, who was convicted of engaging in anticompetitive behavior in 1948.

The governor’s decision to grant the pardon comes amid her administration’s efforts to improve relations with tribes in Maine. Mills, a Democrat, came into office with a rocky relationship with the state’s tribes. As attorney general, she defended the state in a case against the Penobscot Nation over water rights, which the state won in 2017.

Early in her term, tribal leaders opposed her nomination of Jerry Reid to lead the state’s environmental protection agency. However, Mills signed bills to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day and ban Native American mascots in public schools.