Lack of sunlight and east-west orientation make Carmel stretch of I-95 prone to crashes

It’s been years since he served as commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation, but David Cole on Tuesday recalled the stretch of Interstate 95 where two major pileups have happened in the past five years as one of those areas where crashes were chronic.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of a 30-car pileup in the northbound lanes near mile marker 174, the Ellsworth city manager said that the roadway’s east-west orientation limits its exposure to sunlight, creating hazardous ice conditions, for the same reason that homeowners in the northern hemisphere plant gardens on the southern areas of their properties.

“My recollection is, sometimes with that lack of southern exposure, the road doesn’t get the sunlight to dry out like a north-south route does,” said Cole, who served as transportation commissioner from 2003 to 2011. “I remember once asking that question and getting that answer.”

The sun is also in line with the road, so sunlight can be blinding in early mornings for northbound drivers and late afternoons for southbound drivers, he said.

Sunlight, not ice conditions, seemed to be the cause of Tuesday morning’s crash, Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill said.

A scan of BDN archives reveals the Carmel-Newport stretch of the highway as a place where a number of crashes have happened.

Just five years ago, in February 2015, a whopping 102 vehicles crashed and another 45 slid off the road or spun out to avoid crashing near mile marker 173. A total of 32 of the 149 people in the vehicles had reportable injuries.

In May 2004, seven people died, including three children under age 10, when a rented sport utility vehicle rolled over in the northbound lanes near mile marker 171.