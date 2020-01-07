50-60 vehicles involved in I-95 pileup in Carmel

This story will be updated.

Dozens of vehicles have been caught in a pileup on Interstate 95 in Carmel, according to the Maine State Police.

Katy England, a spokeswoman for the state police, said Tuesday morning that between 50 and 60 vehicles were involved in the wreck in the northbound lanes near mile marker 174.

LifeFlight has been dispatched to the scene, where injuries have been reported, England said, adding that the extent of those injuries is currently unknown.

A state trooper at the scene said there have been no confirmed fatalities. So far, at least 12 cars have been towed, the trooper said.

England said that the northbound lanes have been closed and will remain closed for most of the day.

She said northbound traffic is being diverted at exit 157 in Newport.

Multiple wreckers have been dispatched out of the Bangor region to assist state troopers on the scene.

Tuesday’s pileup is not the first to happen on the interstate’s northbound lanes in Greater Bangor. In February 2015, a pileup between Newport and Bangor involved 102 vehicles and injured 32 people. That chain-reaction crash, which happened near mile marker 173, was believed to be the largest pileup to ever happen on a Maine road. Speed, cars following too closely, the weather conditions and limited visibility contributed to that crash.

Barbara Mower, a BDN employee who lives in Saint Albans, had just entered I-95 north in Newport around 8 a.m. Tuesday when she started seeing emergency vehicles speeding up the highway.

About 10 minutes later, traffic came to a halt south of mile marker 174, and it remained stuck as of 9 a.m., according to Mower.

“I came to a sudden stop right outside the Carmel area,” she said. “I’m past the Etna area. It’s backed up pretty far.”

Mower — who was also caught in the 2015 pileup along that section of interstate — was stopped near the top of a hill and could not see how far the traffic stretched or any crashes that had caused it. Cars were gridlocked in the right lane while state troopers, ambulances, firefighters and tow trucks drove past in the left lane, according to Mower. There also appeared to be at least two helicopters flying overhead.

BDN writer Eesha Pendharkar contributed to this report.