January 07, 2020
Man dies after 3-car crash in Augusta

Dreamstime | TNS
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Jefferson man died Monday evening after he was injured in a three-car crash in Augusta.

William Ames, 77, was one of three drivers involved in a collision on Route 17, also known as Eastern Avenue, near Spring Road about 4:51 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

Lully said Ames and the other two drivers appeared to have minor to moderate injuries from the crash. Ames was taken to Alfond Center for Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the deputy chief said.

The nature of Ames’ injuries weren’t immediately disclosed.

Weather and road conditions were likely factors in the crash, Lully said.

Lully said that exact details about the crash weren’t immediately available, but it remains under investigation.

 


