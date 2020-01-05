2 accused in weekend drive-by shootings in 3 Kennebec County towns

Two people were arrested Saturday night after police say shots were fired at homes in three communities, almost hitting at least one person.

Michele Luce, 25, of Skowhegan was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, and Dana Dasilva, 25, also of Skowhegan, was charged with aggravated reckless conduct, elevated aggravated assault and placed on a probation hold on for a previous charge of domestic violence assault, according to the Waterville Police Department.

Luce and Dasilva are being held at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta on $10,000 and $30,000 bail, respectively.

Winslow police received a report about 8:20 p.m. Saturday of shots being fired at a residence on Whipple Street. Twenty five minutes later, Waterville police received a call about shots being fired at a residence on Elmwood Avenue. Police said a resident on May Street in Waterville was almost struck by a bullet shot through a window.

A fourth drive-by shooting was later reported in Clinton, and police said descriptions of the vehicle were similar at all four locations.

Dasilva was identified as a suspect by detectives, and an alert was put out by police.

Around 11 p.m., Maine state troopers stopped a vehicle driven by Luce in Skowhegan with Dasilva inside. Both were taken to the Waterville Police Department.

Police said Luce was driving while Dasilva was shooting at residences.

“The motivation for this crime appears to be domestic in nature and the residences targeted were not random. However, this course of action placed the entire community in a great deal of danger,” Waterville police said.

The shootings remain under investigation.