2 Windsor residents killed in car crash in Augusta

Two Kennebec County residents were killed in a single-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Augusta.

David Smith, 52, was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry that contained passenger Lisa Pelletier, 46, when the crash occurred at the intersection of North Belfast Avenue and Pipeline Road in Augusta, at or about 12:48 a.m. Saturday, according to Augusta police. Smith and Pelletier lived in Windsor.

Responding to reports, police arrived to the scene and found the vehicle flipped onto its roof. Smith and Pelletier were pronounced dead by Augusta Rescue personnel.

The Toyota Camry driven by Smith was the only vehicle identified in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by Maine State Police and Augusta police. Augusta police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact them.