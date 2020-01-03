Foxcroft Academy dismisses boys basketball coach

Foxcroft Academy boys varsity basketball coach Tyler Erickson was dismissed from that post Friday, according to head of school Arnold Shorey.

Shorey declined to discuss specifics of the decision, though he did address the issue generally in an email sent to parents of players in the program and released on social media.

“I am writing to inform you that Mr. Erickson is no longer the boys’ varsity coach at Foxcroft Academy,” he wrote. “Due to this being a personnel issue I cannot provide any further details. A plan has been created to provide continuity within the program to support the student-athletes.”

Erickson was not immediately available for comment.

Toby Nelson, who has been serving as the school’s junior varsity coach, has replaced Erickson as the boys varsity basketball coach at the Dover-Foxcroft school.

Nelson, a former sportscaster and employee at Zone Corporation in Bangor, has since July 2016 served as Foxcroft Academy’s director of communications and marketing.

The Ponies are scheduled to host Houlton in a Class B North matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Danny White, the school’s chief financial officer and head football coach, will become the associate boys varsity basketball coach while veteran assistant coach Jay Nutter will become the boys junior varsity coach.

Shorey, associate head of school and athletic administrator Tim Smith and the coaches met with the team Friday afternoon to discuss the changes.

“The main focus in addressing this abrupt change is the student-athletes and I have high confidence in those in their new roles, and I ask for your support of not only the coaches but of the student-athletes as we move forward,” Shorey said.

“It is my hope that the changes will be as seamless as possible.”

Erickson was in his fifth season at Foxcroft after four years as the boys varsity basketball coach at Greenville High School.

The Ponies compiled a 25-54 record under Erickson, including a 2-5 start this season. Foxcroft is ranked 13th in the 17-school Class B North division. The top 12 teams in the division will qualify for postseason play.

Erickson had guided Greenville to a 45-31 record during his tenure at that school, with the Lakers qualifying for Western Maine Class D postseason play each year.