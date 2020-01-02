Fleming 3-pointer in OT lifts UMaine men’s basketball team past Columbia

Andrew Fleming’s 25-foot 3-pointer as time expired lifted the University of Maine men’s basketball team to a 75-72 victory over Columbia at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday evening.

The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Black Bears, now 4-10 entering their America East opener against Stony Brook at home on Sunday afternoon.

Columbia fell to 4-11.

Columbia’s Ike Nweke tied the game at 75-75 with two free throws with 2.9 seconds left.

UMaine then inbounded the ball and quickly worked it to Fleming in the frontcourt, where he dribbled to square up to the basket and then launched the game-winner as the buzzer sounded.

UMaine’s other senior starter, guard Sergio El Darwich, helped give the Black Bears a chance to win by scoring his team’s final seven points of regulation and first seven points of overtime.

That run included a drive with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to forge a 65-65 tie and a step-back 3-pointer early in overtime to give the Bears their first lead since 11-8 at 68-65.

Fleming finished with a game-high 26 points and 11 rebounds for UMaine while El Darwich scored 24 points.

Columbia guard Mike Smith, who entered the game as the ninth-leading scorer in NCAA Division I at 22.0 points per game, led the Lions with 20 points but was limited to 5-of-20 shooting from the field.

Columbia was aided by a 29-for-33 effort from the free-throw line but made just 5 of 8 during overtime.

Columbia got a 2-for-9 shooting performance from Smith and shot just 27 percent from the field (7 of 26) overall but still managed a 30-26 halftime lead by making all 12 of its free throws.

That compared to just 3 of 7 from the line for UMaine, which also struggled from the field at 35.7 percent (10 for 28) over the game’s first 20 minutes.

The Black Bears contained the 5-foot-11 Smith early by defending him with length, in particular 6-8 Nedeljko Prijovic, who limited the 41.5 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point arc to one early 3-pointer — the game’s first points.

Maine used its big lineup — only El Darwich among its starters was shorter than 6-7 against a four-guard Columbia approach — to build an 11-5 lead before Columbia took the lead with 10 unanswered points, six on back-to-back 3-pointers by Jake Killingsworth and four on free throws to take a 15-11 lead with 10:18 left before intermission.

Columbia twice built its lead to seven points before a Fleming free throw and a steal and layup by El Darwich pulled UMaine within four points at the break.

Columbia stole the ball on UMaine’s first two possessions of the second half and got a slam dunk from Tai Bibbs and a layup from Smith, and the Lions soon built their lead to as much as 47-34 only 6 1/2 minutes into the second half.

But UMaine clawed back with its inside play as Fleming scoring 11 points over a five-minute span while Solomon Iluyomade and Stephane Ingo both came off the bench to provide a badly needed energy burst.

UMaine was still down 64-58 with 2:50 left, but El Darwich was just getting started, first with a post-up move to close the gap to 64-60 and then with the final five points of regulation, a three-point play with 38.5 seconds left and another foray into the lane with 1.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

“Andrew got the rebound and gave me the outlet,” El Darwich said. “Coach was screaming ‘timeout,’ but I saw them backing off me and I just attacked them.”