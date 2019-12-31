Maine’s minimum wage to rise to $12 on Jan. 1

Changes to state and federal minimum wage and overtime laws will go into effect on Wednesday, according the Maine Department of Labor

The state’s hourly minimum wage is going up from $11 to $12 for most workers.

U.S. Department of Labor rules on overtime eligibility also become effective on Jan. 1, 2020, and that means the federal minimum salary for exemption from overtime eligibility goes up from $23,660 to $35,568 annually for a full-time employee.

Maine’s minimum salary for exemption to overtime eligibility will rise from $33,000 to $36,000 per year, higher than the federal threshold. The minimum salary is based on the state minimum wage.

The state labor commissioner, Laura Fortman, said the Maine Department of Labor estimates 1,600 Maine workers will be newly eligible for overtime pay protection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.